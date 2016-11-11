Nevada Volleyball Tops Wyoming

Nevada Release

On a night that saw a number of historical records, Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball (18-8, 9-5) defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls (17-10, 8-4) in straight sets on Thursday, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12.



The victory extends the Pack’s win and sweep streak to four matches dating back to the end of October. The win also marks the first time in program history that Nevada has beat Wyoming in both season matchups. The Pack’s 18 win record is the best since 2005, even though Nevada has four games left on the schedule.



Senior Madison Morell finished the night with her ninth double-double of the season, tallying 12 kills and 10 digs. It was junior Madison Foley, however, that led the Pack’s offense with 14 kills. Senior setter Lyndsey Anderson had a milestone night as the Sparks native surpassed 2,384 career assists to move to sixth in program history in career assists. She totaled 34 in the three set match. Defense played a critical role in Nevada’s big win. Three players in senior Madison Thorpe (11), Morell (10) and Anderson (10) all racked up double-digit digs. The 10 digs gave Anderson her sixth double-double of the season.



The match began as a joust, with both teams interchanging points, which led to the score being tied at eight a piece to open the first set. In the first 16 points of play, neither team had gained more than a two point advantage. However, from that point, Nevada went on a tear, scoring 12 of the next 16 points to take a 20-12 advantage, which ultimately led to the Pack winning the set 25-16. Anderson dished out 10 assists in the opening set to move her within five assists of moving up the all-time assists list at Nevada.



The second set began much like the first with the Cowgirls keeping the score close throughout. Nevada held an early 9-8 lead courtesy of Foley, who had collected three kills at this point in the set. After Wyoming took an 11-9 lead midway through the second set, Nevada fought back to reclaim a lead of its own and forced a timeout from Wyoming at 16-14. The 16th point came from an assist from Anderson, which was her 15th of the match and moved her into sixth all-time assists list with 2,384.



“It’s a really cool accomplishment,” Anderson said. “It’s nice to be recognized individually once in a while, but overall, I’m just really excited that we’re winning and competing with a good record. I want that to continue for the rest of the season.”



The second set continued to be a battle on both sides of the net with the score knotted at 18-18. It came down to the final two points, as the score was tied for the ninth time of the set at 23-23, when Nevada went on to take the last points and win the set 25-23 and take a 2-0 in the match.



It was all Wolf Pack in the final set as Nevada’s offense went on an outpour, leading Wyoming 13-4 when the Cowgirls called a timeout. Much of the offense came via the one-two punch of Foley and Morell. Nevada’s offense couldn’t be slowed as the Pack claimed set three 25-12 to complete the sweep.



Nevada will continue its three-game homestand, as the Wolf Pack match up with Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. PT.