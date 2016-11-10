President Obama Says Donald Trump Meeting Was 'Excellent'

President Barack Obama met with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Obama said that they had an "excellent" and "wide-ranging" conversation.



Obama met with Trump in the Oval Office for more than an hour to discuss the transition of power.



Obama said he was encouraged by Trump's wanting to work with his team on issues facing the country. He said it's important for all "to now come together."

Trump says he's looking forward to benefiting from President Obama's "counsel" in the future. Trump suggested he may turn to Obama for advice on governing.

Trump said he looks forward to being with Obama "many, many more times." He said they discussed a host of topics.

Trump said that Obama explained "some of the difficulties" but also "some of the really great things that have been achieved."

Trump is noting that the meeting was expected to be short, but lasted almost 90 minutes. He said as far as he's concerned, it could have gone on much longer.

Later, Trump went to Capitol Hill to talk with congressional leaders about the Republicans' legislative agenda for next year.

Trump met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan didn't campaign with Trump, and has been critical of some of his policy proposals.

Trump has blasted Ryan as disloyal, "weak" and "ineffective."

The White House says Trump's team will start working directly with federal agencies this week on the transition.

Trump's team will start getting briefings related to the Defense Department, State Department, Treasury Department and other agencies.

The briefings will include budget details, flow charts for staff and other information.

Trump's staff will start creating policy teams that will work out of government-provided offices near the White House.

Meanwhile, the British prime minister's office says Trump has invited Theresa May to visit him "as soon as possible," in the first phone call between the U.S. president-elect and Britain's leader.

May's office says in a statement that Trump "set out his close and personal connections with, and warmth for, the U.K." Trump has family and business ties to Scotland.

Trump also praised the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."

The statement said May "highlighted her wish to strengthen bilateral trade and investment with the U.S."

Britain is hoping to strike new free-trade deals after Britain leaves the European Union, but Trump has signaled he may take a more protectionist attitude to the U.S. economy than his predecessors.

Trump will do his first extensive post-election interview on this Sunday’s 60 MINUTES.

It will be conducted by Lesley Stahl and be broadcast Sunday, November 13 at 7 p.m. on KTVN, Channel 2.

Stahl will also speak to the Trump family, including First Lady-elect Melania, Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Donald, Jr., at the interview Friday in the Trump’s Fifth Avenue residence in New York City.

