First-Ever Native American Honor Flight

First-Ever Native American Honor Flight

The first Native American honor flight returned to Reno on Sunday.

45 Native American veterans were honored after returning home from a four day trip to Washington D.C.

The group was greeted by friends, family and other tribal members who performed a historic ceremony of traditional song and dance.

Ben Rupert, an army veteran aboard the honor flight said, “To see our native community come out here and support all of our veterans to hear our songs, it just means so much to us as a native veteran to be able to experience that."

Pow-Wow dancers and drummers led the vets in a procession through the airport, until they were greeted by family and loved ones.

Airport officials and city leaders then recognized the group for their commitment to the country and for being the nation's first all Native American honor flight.

Governor Brian Sandoval said, “I want Nevada to be the most veteran and military friendly state in the country and to be able to be the first in the country to host an event like this really is something special.”

At the end of the ceremony, each honor flight veteran was also gifted tobacco and an individualized quilt before leaving the airport.

