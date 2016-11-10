Surprise a Military Member with Christmas Decorations

A local company is surprising an active duty military or veteran family with the gift of lights by decorating their home for the holidays.

"Holiday lighting that is bright and cheerful is very uplifting and something we are excited to give to a military family," said Erica Kramer, Marketing Director for Christmas Decor by Signature Landscapes.

Christmas Decor by Signature Landscapes will bring the lights, labor, love and a little holiday magic to the home of a local military or veteran family. It just takes nominating a currently deployed service member or veteran, who would love to see their home brightened with Christmas lights. When Signature Landscapes did this in the past, the appreciation of both the family and the entire neighborhood was overwhelming.

"A couple years ago it was an active duty military family and the father of the family was deployed and this way the family had all of their holiday lighting taken care of for them."

To nominate someone, click here. Nominations will be accepted through Veteran’s Day, November 11.