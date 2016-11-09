Anti-Trump Demonstrators Hold Rally in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Anti-Trump Demonstrators Hold Rally in Downtown Reno

The election results have drawn protests around the country, including right here in Reno. More than a hundred people gathered at a rally to show their opposition of the president elect on Wednesday night.

Many in the crowd of protesters waved hand-scrawled signs, each with a different message. Some expressed frustration, while others made a call for unity. 

Natalie Rodriguez, one of the organizers said, "Yes we have Trump as a president but we must be optimistic for the next four years."

Both Hillary Clinton and President Obama have accepted the outcome of the election. In her concession speech on Wednesday, Clinton called on her supporters for cooperation.

"Donald trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead," said Clinton. 

Hours later, President Obama ensured a peaceful transfer of power. 

"It is no secret that the president-elect and I have some pretty significant differences. We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country," said President Obama. 

Still, protests have erupted around the country. Many of them becoming out of hand with riots and vandalism. In  Reno, a rally of about 100 people remained peaceful.

"I believe in a democracy and for better or worse, the people have chosen who they've chosen. I hope that we can start to get along. I hope that we can breed a culture of love," said Edin Carpenter, a protester. 

Edin Carpenter wanted to show a sign of support for people like her, who feel disenfranchised with the election results. "I think it's important, mainly for the people right now that might feel disconnected."

While many of the protesters voiced their concerns about the next four years, they agreed to come together for the country. 

Aria Overli, the rally organizer said, "We respect the peaceful transfer of office. We respect that he's going to be president. But we will do everything to block anything that will hurt the people of our community."

Rodriguez said, "I think eventually we have to accept it. There's nothing we can do about it. We can't change what happened, but that doesn't mean our opinions have to be shut down. That doesn't mean our voice has to be any quieter."

The rally did remain peaceful with Reno Police standing by at the Reno City Plaza. Several speakers gave speeches and people chanted with their signs. 

