Solace Tree Helps Grieving Children

A group of kids at Sepulvada Elementary School are dealing with serious stuff like death, divorce and other loss. 

12-year-old Karleigh Berge struggled after a very close family member died.

"It was kinda hard to fall asleep," said Karleigh.  "I didn't really wanna talk about it, because I didn't know if anyone else felt how I felt." 

"We live in such a death denying society that we've found that there's so much unresolved grief from the past," said Emilio Parga, the founder of Solace Tree.  "So, we always wonder, 'Who's teaching our children about grief?" 

Solace Tree does. 

Parga works with school counselors like Meg Bertolino on the "Good Grief Project". 

"I just spoke to a little boy's mom this morning and she said that he really doesn't have outburst at home anymore because I think he's able to talk about it here," said Bertolino. 

Listening, talking, playing games, and even drawing pictures can help the kids process what happened. Perhaps more importantly, it lets them know they are not alone. 

"You don't know what you really feel," said Berge. "If you're sad, if you're mad or of you just want to cry and you don't understand why..." 

Solace Tree works in many schools in groups like Supulveda Elementary School. Support groups are available at their offices and other locations as well.

So, how do you help a young person who is dealing with a serious loss?   Parga says one of the most important things we can do is listen. 

On November 17,  we all have the chance to acknowledge the children in our lives - or deep within ourselves - who are grieving by wearing the color blue.

For more on The Solace Tree, here is a link to their website.

