Supermoon Shows on Sunday and Monday

Some might say being able to look up at the stars and the moon is something to be thankful for. On Sunday and Monday, we have even more reasons to do so.

"When a full moon happens nears perigee, the closest point in orbit it seems brighter and larger than usual," said scientist Dan Ruby.

This time around we'll have a full moon within hours of perigee, which according to Ruby is when the moon is about fifteen thousand miles closer to earth, than it normally is. As a result, this will make the moon appear fourteen percent larger and thirty percent brighter. The closer an object is the larger it looks. The last supermoon we saw happened within days of perigee not hours. This will be the best showing of a super moon since 1948.

"Which means it will be closer full moon than we've had in 68 years and we won't get one that is this close again until 2034," said Ruby.

Good news is you'll be able to see the supermoon from basically anywhere. A pair of eyes is all you need.

"Actually a full moon is not a good thing to look at through a telescope, because they are all about zooming in with details," said Ruby.

Scientists came up with the term supermoon several years ago, but they happen more frequently than you would expect. Last month's full moon was also a supermoon just because of the timing of everything. Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell the difference between a regular full moon and supermoon with the the naked eye. Sometimes our minds can play tricks on us.

If you know the moon is supposed to look larger, then it might appear drastically bigger the night of, because you expected it. The one on Sunday and Monday is a little bit easier to spy.