Hillary Clinton Delivers Concession Speech

Hillary Clinton says America "is more deeply divided than we thought," but she is urging her supporters to accept the outcome of the presidential election.

Clinton says losing the election "is painful, and it will be for a long time." But in her first public remarks after Donald Trump's victory, Clinton told supporters, "We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead."



Clinton says American democracy depends on "peaceful transition of power."



Speaking to supporters Wednesday at a New York hotel, Clinton said the campaign has been "one of the greatest honors" of her life. She describes the outcome as "painful," but says the effort was not about her but "the country we love."



Clinton directed some of her comments to the "little girls who are watching," urging them to pursue their dreams. She said that with her failed bid for the White House, America has not "shattered that highest and hardest ceiling." But she says, "someday, somebody will."

She noted that "our responsibility as citizens is to keep doing our part to keep building that better, stronger, fairer America."

Meanwhile, Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, says the defeated Democratic candidate has made history by paving the way for women to run for president.



Speaking ahead of Clinton to a room of supporters and aides in New York Wednesday, Kaine prompted a standing ovation when he noted Clinton is leading in the popular vote in the race against Donald Trump.



He hailed Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton's loyalty to their staff, and praised their dedication.



His voice shaking, he said that Clinton "knows the system we have. She's deeply in love with it and she accepts it."



And - despite losing Tuesday's presidential election, Hillary Clinton has a narrow lead in the popular vote, with several million votes still to be counted.



As more votes are counted, Clinton isn't guaranteed to keep that lead. However, most of the outstanding votes appear to be in Democratic-leaning states. The biggest chunk is in California. Washington State, New York, Oregon and Maryland also have large numbers of uncounted votes. Clinton won all those states.



With nearly 125 million votes counted, The Associated Press tally has Clinton with 47.7% and President-elect Donald Trump with 47.5%.



(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)