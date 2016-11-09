Big Sky, Reno Events Center Launch Basketball Ticket Pre-Sale

From the RSCVA:

In advance of the college basketball season, the Big Sky Conference and the Reno Events Center are announcing a special ticket pre-sale event for the 2017 Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships.

For the week of Nov. 7-11, Big Sky basketball fans can call the Reno Events Center box office, to purchase tickets at discounted rates. Fans are encouraged to call Kim Arden, at 775-335-8837, and mention the Big Sky Conference pre-sale discount. The pre-sale event will go until 5:00 p.m. PST, on Nov. 11.

With this pre-sale event, fans can purchase an all-sessions general admission pass at the same price as if they were purchasing from the Big Sky institutions. That would mean fans are able to buy men’s tourney all-session passes for $80, and women’s tourney all-session passes for $38.

Additionally, there is a 15-percent discount on other seats, with floor options included in this package.

Tickets go on sale, under normal sale conditions, on Monday, Nov. 14, with fans being able to purchase tickets from institutional box offices, as well as on www.roadtoreno.com. Big Sky fans waiting to buy tickets from their respective institutions should wait until Monday, Nov. 14.

