Democrats Retake Majority in Nevada Assembly

Democrats have reclaimed control of the Nevada Assembly after suffering devastating losses in the 2014 midterm election.



Several Republican incumbents lost seats they'd held in Democratic-leaning districts. GOP Assemblyman Derek Armstrong lost to Democratic lawyer Ozzie Fumo in spite of an unprecedented effort from Uber to save him.



Republican David Gardner is the architect of a reorganization of the Clark County School District, but fell to Democratic lobbyist Steve Yeager.



Democrats took seats held by Republicans Shelly Shelton, Victoria Seaman and Brent Jones, as well as Republican-turned Liberatarian John Moore.



While Republicans held a 25-17 majority last session, they could be in the minority by similar proportions when all races wrap up.

