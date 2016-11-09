AP: Hillary Clinton Wins Nevada; Clinches 6 Electoral Votes

Hillary Clinton has won a presidential contest in Nevada that was seen as tighter than in most other swing states.



Clinton picks up six electoral votes in the victory.



The Democratic nominee started building up her formidable campaign organization in Nevada in the spring of 2015. It propelled her to a solid win in the Nevada caucuses in spite of an energetic challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders.



She and her allies blanketed the airwaves with commercials in English and Spanish and kept a regular stream of entertainers and high-level political surrogates flowing into the state to keep up momentum.



Trump's Nevada campaign subsisted on huge, blowout rallies and swelled turnout numbers at the state's caucuses. But it lacked the consistency and sophistication of Clinton's machine.

