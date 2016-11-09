Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada Elected to Senate

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada has been elected to the Senate.

She beat opponent Republican Rep. Joe Heck.



Nevada was home to one of the most expensive Senate races in the country, featuring lots of TV ads as the candidates vied to succeed retiring Democratic leader Harry Reid in Tuesday's election.



Reid had held onto the seat for three decades and this was viewed as one of the few Senate seats held by a Democrat that Republicans felt they could flip into their column.



Reid threw his support behind Cortez Masto, a former state attorney general. Immigration emerged as a key issue in the race against Rep. Heck.

