How Cute is This? Area Kids Vote on Election Day!

A couple businesses in town took the time to make Tuesday's Election Day fun for children. For some of the kids this was their first time to learn about the voting process.



"It was fun because I can't vote for president but now I can vote for something," said Naomi Guarneros.



Naomi is one of many kids celebrating Election Day at Sweet Frog in Sparks. Instead of votes for president, you vote for your favorite flavor. Naomi tried a variety of flavors before making her decision. She picked pumpkin pie.



"This has been a big deal this year and we want them to understand the voting system," said operations manager Doreli Williams.



Voting is important for the Yates family.



"They went with me when I voted and they've been curious about it because of all the talk and everything this election has been a big discussion in our house," said parent Amber Yates.



Her daughter chose pumpkin pie and her son Ethan picked vanilla.

Sweet Frog is not the only place celebrating kids on Election Day.



Folks at Sala Family Dentistry had a great time celebrating Election Day and making it all about the kids. They even have their own ballot with questions about whether they prefer ice cream or popsicles, or rather, celebrating their birthday over Christmas. Once they fill their ballot, they put it in the box. And their vote definitely counts. Huffaker Elementary School had the most student participants, winning them $1,000.



"Today I think everyone needs a little bit of fun and the kids get to vote on fun things. Stuff that doesn't matter but matters to the kids," said dentist Todd Sala.



Not only did the kids get a sticker for voting today, but they also got the satisfaction of knowing their voice was heard.