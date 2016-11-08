Campaign 2016: Nationwide Election Day Results

Election Day results are in from numerous states.

CBS News is projecting the following winners -

Hillary Clinton:

Vermont

Nevada

Massachusetts

Maryland

Washington, D.C.

Delaware

New Jersey

Illinois

Rhode Island

New York

Connecticut

Virginia

Colorado

California

Hawaii

Oregon

Washington State

Maine

Donald Trump:

West Virginia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Mississippi

Alabama

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Texas

Kansas

Nebraska

Arkansas

Louisiana

Montana

Missouri

New Mexico

Ohio

Idaho

Utah

Florida

Iowa

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

---

Meanwhile, preliminary presidential exit polls results suggest that a clear majority of Americans going to the polls Tuesday have at least a moderate amount of confidence that votes will be counted accurately.



About half of those polled for The Associated Press and television networks told Edison Research they are very confident in the results. Another third said they are somewhat confident.



Fewer than one out of five say they're not very confident or at all confident in the vote count.



Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has railed against the electoral system. He's called it rigged and suggested without evidence there is widespread voter fraud that could affect the outcome.

And - preliminary exit polls also show the racial divides that were expected to define the 2016 presidential election.



Polls conducted for national media by Edison Research show Republican Donald Trump winning a majority of white voters while Democrat Hillary Clinton is drawing support from about three out of four nonwhite voters.



Trump's support is strongest among whites without a college degree. He's winning nearly two-thirds of them. Whites with college degrees are split between Trump and Clinton. Trump is winning both among white men and white women, though his margin is much higher among men.



Clinton's strongest support comes from African-Americans. She's winning about nine out of 10 black voters. She's winning about two out of three Hispanics and Asian-Americans.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)