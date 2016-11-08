Campaign 2016: Nationwide Election Day Results - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Campaign 2016: Nationwide Election Day Results

Posted: Updated:

Election Day results are in from numerous states. 

CBS News is projecting the following winners - 

Hillary Clinton: 
Vermont 

Nevada

Massachusetts 

Maryland 

Washington, D.C. 

Delaware

New Jersey

Illinois

Rhode Island 

New York

Connecticut

Virginia

Colorado 

California 

Hawaii

Oregon 

Washington State

Maine 

Donald Trump: 
West Virginia 

Indiana

Kentucky 

South Carolina 

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Mississippi

Alabama

Wyoming 

North Dakota 

South Dakota 

Texas 

Kansas

Nebraska

Arkansas

Louisiana

Montana

Missouri

New Mexico

Ohio 

Idaho 

Utah

Florida 

Iowa

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin 

---

Meanwhile, preliminary presidential exit polls results suggest that a clear majority of Americans going to the polls Tuesday have at least a moderate amount of confidence that votes will be counted accurately.
    
About half of those polled for The Associated Press and television networks told Edison Research they are very confident in the results. Another third said they are somewhat confident.
    
Fewer than one out of five say they're not very confident or at all confident in the vote count.
    
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has railed against the electoral system. He's called it rigged and suggested without evidence there is widespread voter fraud that could affect the outcome.

And - preliminary exit polls also show the racial divides that were expected to define the 2016 presidential election.
    
Polls conducted for national media by Edison Research show Republican Donald Trump winning a majority of white voters while Democrat Hillary Clinton is drawing support from about three out of four nonwhite voters.
    
Trump's support is strongest among whites without a college degree. He's winning nearly two-thirds of them. Whites with college degrees are split between Trump and Clinton. Trump is winning both among white men and white women, though his margin is much higher among men.
    
Clinton's strongest support comes from African-Americans. She's winning about nine out of 10 black voters. She's winning about two out of three Hispanics and Asian-Americans.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.