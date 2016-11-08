Zheng collects another Mountain West award for the Pack - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Zheng collects another Mountain West award for the Pack

Posted: Updated:

From University of Nevada, Reno

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After sweeping both diving competitions in last week’s meet, junior diver Sharae Zheng has won Mountain West Diver of the Week honors for events through Nov. 6, the conference announced Tuesday morning. With the award, Nevada has now taken home the honor four times this season from three different divers.

In her first appearance of the 2016-17 campaign, Zheng, who has now won this award twice, took the top spot in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events against UC Davis, where her score of 409.80 on the 3-meter springboard set a new pool record. Her performance in both events set new a precedent, as her score on the 3-meter springboard and 348.85 on the 1-meter springboard are the highest totals this season in the conference.

She also became the first diver in the MW this year to record a score over the 400 mark on the 3-meter board and was just the fourth diver to break the 300 plateau on the 1-meter board. Zheng and the rest of the Nevada diving squad will travel down south to Flagstaff, Ariz. and compete in the Northern Arizona Diving Invitational from Nov. 17-19.

