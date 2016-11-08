Campaign 2016: Washoe County Voter Turnout

County Registrar of Voters Luanne Cutler has reported the final unofficial voter turnout in Washoe County.

Cutler said earlier that all 86 polling places in Washoe County opened on time and without any problems at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

However, due to ballot results not transferring properly to reporting software, Cutler is waiting to report final official results in Washoe County. Approximately 500 ballots from three cartridges are affected. They say staff from the Registrar’s Office is working to resolve the issue.

“We have the votes, we just need to integrate them into the system,” Cutler said.

At 11:55 p.m., the unofficial count was 209,660 which is 79% of total registered voters. According to Nevada Secretary of State, the number of active registered voters in Washoe County is 263,494.

“Today was a great day to see democracy in action," Cutler said. "I want to thank the hundreds of poll workers who gave their day and everybody else who participated in this great, patriotic process.”

Washoe County says they will provide the final official results when they become available.

People with any questions can contact the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office at 775-328-3670.

The Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office says they will not report on election night by precinct. An abstract of the precinct-by-precinct report will be released November 15, when the election results become "Final and Official."