Voting on Election Day in Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Voting on Election Day in Nevada

Posted: Updated:

If you're an early bird, polls are going to start opening up at 7:00 a.m. throughout the state. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, poll workers will let you through so you can vote. But other than figuring out the time that works with your schedule, there's some information that you want to know before Election Day. 

 "Make sure you bring your sample ballot with you. It has all the information that the poll worker needs to check you in. If you don't have it, we can still process you, it's not a problem," said Deanna Spikula, the Assistant Registrar of Voters for Washoe County. 

One problem you can easily avoid, is going to the wrong location on Election Day. You can check your designated polling place before heading out the door by going to Vote.org

Another thing officials want you to know is that Tuesday is not a day to bring campaign materials to the polls. By law, electioneering can only be done 100 feet away from the sign-in desk.

Spikula adds, "Campaign buttons, t-shirts, hats, you'll be asked to remove those. Make sure you just don't bring them to the polls. It's a non adversarial environment. We want everyone to feel welcome."

Poll workers like Deanna's daughter, Ashley Spikula, greet and check voter information at the polls. She has had a passion to help since the age of 18. 

"Once I did it, I loved it. I've loved it ever since. I've done every single position and it's a lot of fun and it's a really good way to raise awareness," said Spikula. 

In her past experience at the polls, she has run into a few complications, such as people trying to double vote.

"If someone was an early voter that tries to come in and vote on Election Day, usually it's pretty self explanatory, you can't vote twice," said Spikula. 

Spikula says her team and the technology they use are prepared to verify a voter's information. Just as an added precaution, the Justice Department is sending federal election observers to 67 jurisdictions in 28 states to monitor the polls on Election Day. Washoe and Mineral counties in Nevada are among them, and will be watched for potential civil rights violations. The department did not say why these Nevada counties were selected, but both were targets of a recent federal lawsuit filed by the Pyramid Lake and Walker River Paiute Tribes over equal access to the polls.

More Information: http://www.ktvn.com/category/318902/campaign-2016-information

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.