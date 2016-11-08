Voting on Election Day in Nevada

If you're an early bird, polls are going to start opening up at 7:00 a.m. throughout the state. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, poll workers will let you through so you can vote. But other than figuring out the time that works with your schedule, there's some information that you want to know before Election Day.

"Make sure you bring your sample ballot with you. It has all the information that the poll worker needs to check you in. If you don't have it, we can still process you, it's not a problem," said Deanna Spikula, the Assistant Registrar of Voters for Washoe County.

One problem you can easily avoid, is going to the wrong location on Election Day. You can check your designated polling place before heading out the door by going to Vote.org.

Another thing officials want you to know is that Tuesday is not a day to bring campaign materials to the polls. By law, electioneering can only be done 100 feet away from the sign-in desk.

Spikula adds, "Campaign buttons, t-shirts, hats, you'll be asked to remove those. Make sure you just don't bring them to the polls. It's a non adversarial environment. We want everyone to feel welcome."

Poll workers like Deanna's daughter, Ashley Spikula, greet and check voter information at the polls. She has had a passion to help since the age of 18.

"Once I did it, I loved it. I've loved it ever since. I've done every single position and it's a lot of fun and it's a really good way to raise awareness," said Spikula.

In her past experience at the polls, she has run into a few complications, such as people trying to double vote.

"If someone was an early voter that tries to come in and vote on Election Day, usually it's pretty self explanatory, you can't vote twice," said Spikula.

Spikula says her team and the technology they use are prepared to verify a voter's information. Just as an added precaution, the Justice Department is sending federal election observers to 67 jurisdictions in 28 states to monitor the polls on Election Day. Washoe and Mineral counties in Nevada are among them, and will be watched for potential civil rights violations. The department did not say why these Nevada counties were selected, but both were targets of a recent federal lawsuit filed by the Pyramid Lake and Walker River Paiute Tribes over equal access to the polls.

More Information: http://www.ktvn.com/category/318902/campaign-2016-information