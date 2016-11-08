Volunteer Poll-Watchers in Nevada Advised to Abide by Laws

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A lawyer for Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone's group "Stop the Steal" promised a federal judge in Las Vegas that volunteers who conduct exit polls will be advised before Tuesday what they can and can't do at voting sites.



Stone attorney Adam Fulton told U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware on Monday that an email will tell the 65 or so people planning to visit Nevada polling sites that federal law prohibits voter intimidation.



Fulton says volunteers will be advised they can't talk with people within 100 feet of a polling place, and they can't photograph or use video or audio to record people without that person's permission.



The judge says that with the retraining, he won't issue a court order that Democrats sought in a lawsuit alleging that Stone, the group, the Nevada Republican Party and the Trump campaign plan to harass Nevada voters.

