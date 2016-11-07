Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Make Final Appeals

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are blitzing through battleground states in a final bid to energize voters.



Clinton's winding down her campaign on a positive note and urging voters to embrace a "hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America." As she boarded her campaign plane this morning, she said, "I really do want to be the president for everybody."

Clinton has been telling voters they don't have to accept a "dark and divisive" future, saying she doesn't recognize the country Trump describes in his campaign speeches. The Democratic presidential candidate is promising a brighter future that will address the economic inequality facing America.

She said: "Tomorrow you can vote for a hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America."



Clinton campaigned in Pittsburgh, a crucial area in a key battleground state. She'll return to Pennsylvania on Monday night for a campaign rally with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. She's also making stops in Michigan and North Carolina

Trump, meanwhile, is calling for supporters to "beat the corrupt system." He said, "Do not let this opportunity slip away." In the aftermath of the confirmation from FBI chief James Comey that the agency still won't push for charges against Clinton in connection with her emails, Trump said Clinton being protected by a "totally rigged system."

Trump kicked off his last, breakneck day of campaigning before polls open with a rally in Sarasota, Florida.



Trump told thousands of supporters packed into a local fairgrounds arena Monday that the election is now in their hands.



He told them: "Get out there. I mean, I did my thing. I worked."



Trump is planning to continue a frenzied campaign pace, with rallies in five states Monday, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Michigan.



Trump is also continuing to paint rival Clinton as a corrupt and alluding to the scrutiny of her use of a private email sever as secretary of state.



Both candidates are visiting four states today.

Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine is wrapping his last tour in a key swing state with an aggressive speech criticizing Republican Donald Trump.



The Democratic vice presidential nominee said Trump's "divisive, insult driven" campaign has shown he's not fit to be president.



"As you campaign, so you will govern," Kaine said.



Kaine reminded supporters that Trump had insulted numerous individuals, including a Muslim Gold Star family and Sen. John McCain.



Kaine made the remarks in Wilmington, North Carolina, his third stop in the battleground state Monday. He is scheduled to finish the day with two events in his home state of Virginia.

Trump's running mate is dismissing the FBI's announcement that it has found no new evidence of criminal wrongdoing in Hillary Clinton's handling of national security information while secretary of state.

On a campaign stop in Minnesota, Mike Pence noted that the FBI had previously confirmed the presence of classified material in emails sent on a private server Clinton used. Pence insists that amounts to a crime.



Meanwhile, Latinos aren't the only ones seeing big jumps in turnout in early voting.



Asian-American voters have increased across the board in key states being targeted by both presidential campaigns. That's according to an analysis by Catalist, a Democratic analytical firm.



The racial group in more recent presidential elections has tilted heavily Democratic.



Ballots from Asian-Americans have roughly doubled in Florida, Arizona, Virginia and North Carolina.



In Georgia, ballots from the group have almost tripled.



Smaller in population, Asian-Americans typically make up about 1% to 2% of a state's vote share. But they have become more pivotal in closely fought battleground states with larger numbers of their communities, such as Nevada and Virginia.

