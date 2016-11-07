Election Day Polling in Washoe and Mineral Counties Under DOJ Monitoring

The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in 28 states on Election Day including Nevada to ensure eligible voters can cast a ballot.

In a press release, the DOJ said they will be deploying over 500 personnel to 67 jurisdictions nationwide. Washoe and Mineral counties are on that list.

The DOJ has regularly monitored elections around the country since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. State and local governments are responsible for administering elections, but the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ enforces federal voting rights, which includes ensuring access to the ballot for eligible citizens on Election Day.

“The bedrock of our democracy is the right to vote, and the Department of Justice works tirelessly to uphold that right not only on Election Day, but every day,” said Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch in a press release. "The department is deeply committed to the fair and unbiased application of our voting rights laws and we will work tirelessly to ensure that every eligible person that wants to do so is able to cast a ballot.”

The Civil Rights Division can be reached at 1-800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767 or at voting.section@usdoj.gov for any complaints related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws.