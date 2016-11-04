Elementary School Students Help Test The Carson River for Water - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elementary School Students Help Test The Carson River for Water Quality

Science can be fun especially when you can bring the classroom outside. Students from across the area got the chance to do just that Friday morning through a program called Snap Shot Day. Carson City Park was just one of the many locations where students were able to learn about science and the outdoors. 

"They're having a great time and I think they are learning a lot," said Watershed Program Manager, Brenda Hunt.

There were several different rotations for the kids to go through. Including anything from flood management to water samples and water quality, to learning about weeds, and pollution. The flood station included a model of the Truckee Meadows with a rain demonstration. 

"It's really important for them to just get a sense of how they interact with the environment and how they can impact it or improve it to make it a healthier watershed," said Hunt. 

One of the students, named Lindsay, already knows what she wants to do after graduation. She wants to be an engineer, but her plan B is to do something with hydrology. Joey loves science too. 

"Today that's important is that we learned about the oxygen of water and how what different types of ducks there are," said Joey Porcello. 
 
"This is 55 kids from the Carson Montessori School and they've just been really great learners and ask really good questions," said Hunt. 

They also learned about pH values and nutrients. Joey's favorite part was testing the water quality. 

Each of the water samples will be taken back to the lab to be studied as well as photos from Friday's event. Something they've been doing for the past 11 years. 

