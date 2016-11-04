Reno Municipal Court Judges William Gardner and Ken Howard Retire

From the City of Reno:

Reno Municipal Court Judges William Gardner and Ken Howard are retiring this month after many years of distinguished service.

Judge Gardner was appointed by the Reno City Council on December 8, 2010 to the vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable Paul S. Hickman. Prior to his appointment, Gardner was Chief Deputy City Attorney in the criminal division of the Reno City Attorney’s Office.

Gardner graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1977 with distinction (B.S. Business Administration) and graduated from the University of Arizona College of Law in Tucson, Arizona in 1981.

Gardner began practicing law in Nevada in 1981. Previous to his appointment to the Reno Municipal Court bench, he served as the Chief Criminal Deputy City Attorney in the Reno City Attorney’s Office from 1989 to 2000 and 2006 to 2010, under two different City Attorneys.

Gardner served on the board of directors at the Nevada Humane Society from 1984 to 1996. He has also been a member of the Northern Nevada DUI Task Force, the Washoe County Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, and the City of Reno Animal Control Advisory Board, in addition to many other criminal justice committees and organizations. He has been a lecturer at the National Judicial College and has instructed at numerous law enforcement academies throughout the State of Nevada.

Judge Howard is retiring after completing 18 years service with the court. Howard was appointed to the bench in 1998 and has been re-elected three times without opposition.

Howard also graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Business Administration in 1974, and he received his Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law in 1981.

Prior to his time on the bench, Howard served as a Deputy District Attorney under then D.A. Mills Lane, who selected him as a Chief Deputy in 1984.

For several years, Howard has conducted a treatment court designed specifically to stop the abuse of alcohol, drugs, and related criminal activity. He also has overseen the popular "Kid's Court" program, which brought elementary students to the courthouse to learn about the justice system, peer pressure and positive decision making.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve our community as a judge during the past 18 years,” Judge Howard said. “Serving as a judge and as a Deputy District Attorney prior to holding office have been extremely rewarding experiences. I have truly been blessed, and I would like to thank everyone who assisted me along the way."

Either Shelly O'Neill or Charles Woodman will be sworn in as Judge Gardner’s replacement in Department 2 of the court. Tammy Riggs will be sworn in as Judge Howard's replacement in Department 4 of the court. The judges will be sworn in at the November 16, 2016 Reno City Council meeting, which starts at noon.

From the City of Reno