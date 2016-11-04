Nevada Volleyball Sweeps Fresno State

Nevada Release

The Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team (16-8, 7-5) swept the Fresno State Bulldogs (12-12, 3-10) Thursday night, beating them in three sets at 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21.



The 3-0 victory was the second sweep for Nevada in as many matches after taking down Air Force last Saturday. Freshman Shayla Hoeft set a career high in kills with 11 on the night on top of her six blocks. Junior Madison Foley led the offense with 12 kills, while seniors Madison Thorpe (15) and Madison Morell (13) both logged double digits in the dig column. Morell also put up eight kills, recording less than 10 for the first time all season long.



The two teams split the first two points, and things were underway. The Bulldogs hopped out to a quick 7-2 lead, holding onto its lead to 10-5. Nevada, with junior Nicole Burdo back to serve, then scored six straight points to take its first lead of the set at 11-10. A kill from Foley would break the 10-10 tie to give the Pack the lead. The Bulldogs kept it close from there, tying it back up at 11 and snagging the lead just before the media timeout, up 15-14. The regrouping did Nevada some good as the Pack came out and scored three straight points, forcing the Bulldogs to call a timeout trailing 17-15. The Wolf Pack would hold onto the lead for the rest of the set, taking it 25-20.



Fresno State held onto a small advantage early in set two, leading by two points at 10-8. The Bulldog lead grew to five, and the home team led Nevada 15-10 at the media timeout. Nevada pulled within two out of the break thanks to a kill from senior Kathryne Groenweghe with the Pack down just 17-15. The Pack continued to fight throughout the set. Sophomore Peighton De Von cocked back and put a big ball down, tying the second set up 19 all. Two more Pack points brought the score to 21-19, forcing the Fresno State timeout. The Bulldogs came out and answered with two points to knot it up at 21. Foley not only would break the tie, but also cinch up the second set 25-21 as Nevada went up 2-0 in the match.



The Pack, seeking the sweep, jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs weren’t going to go down that easily, scoring four unanswered points to take a 5-3 lead. It was then Nevada’s turn to get hot, and Burdo’s second ace of the night put the Pack up 8-7. As Nevada continued to widen the lead, Fresno State was forced to call a timeout down 13-9. Even though Fresno State fought back late, the Pack was able to keep the home team at bay, claiming the final set 25-21 to take the 3-0 match.



Nevada will finish up the quick trip to California on Saturday, facing the San Jose State Spartans at 1 p.m.