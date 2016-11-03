Trump Escorted Offstage, Returned to Continue Speech

Starting as early as 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning Trump supporters began lining up at the Reno-Sparks Convention center, waiting to see the Republican presidential candidate.

Doors opened to the event at 2:00 p.m. and speakers began addressing the crowd after 4:00 p.m. One such speaker was Mark Amodei, currently running for Congress. Just about 5:00 p.m. former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. His speech focused on the past of both Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Trump began speaking just before 5:30 p.m.

Looking specifically at Reno, Trump said that "Reno and northern Nevada can carry this thing." He continued to say in regards to Tuesday's vote, "It's up to the great people of Washoe County to get this done." Then he spoke against the man who he called "Crazy Harry", Senator Harry Reid. However he did not endorse any candidate to take his place.

Other talking points included the "rigged system" and the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. Later on, Trump also spoke about healthcare, saying as president he would begin by "completely repealing and replacing Obamacare".

Switching to international policy, he said he would "suspend the Syrian refugee problem" and keep "radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country." Then began speaking about building the wall, the "great wall" at Mexico's border, emphasizing that he would let people in legally. He says that the process to become a legalized citizen will be "streamlined" and "efficient."

At about 6:00 p.m. Donald Trump was escorted quickly off stage. A person in the crowd was escorted out of the area and Donald Trump returned less than 10 minutes later and continued his speech.

Earlier today Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina. With just days before the election, Trump is expected to speak in Colorado later tonight, then nine more states all before Tuesday.

Protesters also gathered outside of the Convention Center before the event including Hillary Clinton supporters and members of the Laborers' International Union of North America. It is unknown at this time if the person escorted out of the event was a protester or not.