Feeling Stressed About The Election? Most Americans Are

It's been 17 months of campaigning and it all comes to an end November 8, which is bringing anxiety to the majority of voters.

A recent study from the American Psychological Association found 52% of American adults are significantly stressed out because of the election. One of the reasons for this uneasiness is that many voters are constantly being exposed to different messages on television and social media, which often leave people confused.

“We’re just getting hammered 24/7 with all types of message of conflict and ‘Yay, I’m the best person and that is the worst person,’” said Cynthia Pickett, Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

The doom-and-gloom rhetoric often used by politicians that says if their opponent wins, bad things will happen has people questioning their safety.

"I don't know what direction our country is going to go. I don't know what is going to happen,” said voter, Ronnie Jenkins.

A fellow voter, Chris Riggs, agrees. "I think no matter who is going to win, we're going to lose.”

The study found men and women, Democrats and Republicans, statistically equal in the amount of stress they are experiencing, but a significant spike was found with those on social media.

"Those who are active in social media had a 10% increase so they are at 60% reporting significant stress,” said Pickett.

Here are some solutions offered by the American Psychological Association: