Campaign Stops in Northern Nevada Show a Pattern

Political experts say that the number of surrogates behind each candidate says a lot about this election.

The amount of campaign visits for the democrats show how the party is unified, while recent republican visits show a divide in Nevada.

Fred Lokken, a Political Science Professor at TMCC said, "In this state you sort of see a disadvantage, where the democrats, they're getting the headlines every time the surrogates come. They're getting the rallies, they're getting out the vote and Donald Trump does not have the same flow of surrogates on his side, doing the effort for the republicans."

Lokken says Trump just doesn't have enough republicans backing him like how Clinton has the democrats behind her. Take Nevada for example. Clinton has had many big names advocating for her and U.S. Senate candidate, Catherine Cortez Masto. The latest visitor to Reno was Senator Elizabeth Warren, who campaigned at the University of Nevada, Reno on Wednesday.

"Catherine and Hillary are tough, smart women and they have fought for us all of their adult lives. Now it is our time to fight for them," said Warren.

The democrats have pushed for a unified ticket. But political experts say the same can't be said for the other side.

Trump and Pence have been the only ones making stops for the presidential ticket in Northern Nevada. While Joe Heck, running for U.S. Senate, has had John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz stumping for his support and not Trump's.

Polls show the race tightening, so both sides need all the help they can get before November 8.