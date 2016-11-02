Reality Check: "Wronged"

Context is key. A new political ad from Joe Heck's campaign definitely left it out in their newest attack ad against Catherine Cortez Masto. In the spot, an 18-year-old woman claims Cortez Masto almost ruined her family's life.

"When I think about Catherine Cortez Masto, I think of all the things she did to my family," said Kate Krolicki in a new advertisement for Senate candidate Joe Heck.

Kate is the daughter of former Nevada Lt. Governor, and former State Treasurer Brian Krolicki.

"Catherine Cortez Masto indicted my father, who was an innocent man in order to save Harry Reid's political career," she said.

When her dad Krolicki was the state treasurer, he managed the Nevada College Savings Plan.

"I'm state treasurer Brian Krolicki," he said in an advertisement from the 2000s. "There's no better time to save for a child's education than today."

His agency collected $6,000,000 in fees from the program and did not return that money back to the state, which it was required to do. Instead, it stayed at the treasurer's office, and $1.5 million went to this advertising campaign.

In December 2008, then Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto had a grand jury indictment against Krolicki on felony charges of misappropriation of state funds. Krolicki pleaded not guilty, but due to a technicality of conflict of interest, a judge dismissed the charges.

So what's the connection to Senator Reid? It's pretty hard to prove if Reid had any influence in Cortez Masto's decision to indict Krolicki. However, the timing has raised eyebrows. The charges were filed right after Krolicki said he'd consider running against Reid in the 2010 Senate race.

"I didn't understand what was going on," said Kate in the Heck ad. "But I did understand my dad could have missed me growing up. Catherine Cortez Masto was willing to hurt me, my sisters, and my family for her own political gain."

If Krolicki was found guilty, it was possible he could face jail time. However, it's only Kate's opinion that Cortez Masto did all of this for herself.