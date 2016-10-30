Sparks Police Arrest 4 in Armed Robbery at Scheels; 1 Still Outstanding

Sparks Police have apprehended a fourth suspect in an armed robbery at Scheels. One other suspect is outstanding and wanted for her involvement in the robbery.

Sparks Police say detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit spoke with 23-year-old Tiffany Hiller on Halloween and she is no longer a suspect.

Police say they are now looking for 23-year-old Nicole Tori Fischer of Reno. Police say detectives have developed probable cause for her arrest for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

According to the Sparks Police Department, officers were called to the sporting goods store just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. It was reported that three subjects, a female and two males, had entered the store, concealed a large amount of items, and attempted to leave the store without paying.

Loss Prevention personnel from the store contacted the suspects near the front of the store, and one of the males produced a handgun and pointed it at the loss prevention officer. The two men then fled the store in a pickup truck, while the female fled the store on foot in the opposite direction.

The vehicle was located by officers near the Sparks Marina, and the suspects fled into a nearby apartment complex. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate three suspects involved in the robbery. It was then determined that a total of five persons were involved in the incident.

Sparks police arrested 20-year-old Fernando Valle, 24-year-old Tyler Fisher, and 24-year-old Nina Smithson Sunday night on charges related to this case. Police later located 23-year-old Dalton Frederick early Monday morning after a short foot pursuit at an apartment complex on Neil Road. Frederick faces multiple charges, including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary. All four suspects are from Reno

It was also determined that the vehicle used during the incident was stolen from Reno, and that the license plates from the vehicle were also stolen from Reno, but not associated with the vehicle.

If you have any information related to this case, please call Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.