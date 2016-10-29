Joe Biden Campaigns For Clinton and Cortez Masto

Vice President Joe Biden was in Reno on Saturday campaigning for Catherine Cortez Masto and Hillary Clinton.

Biden spoke for just more than 30 minutes to a crammed audience in the Wooster High School gymnasium. While he did spend some of his speech campaigning for Hillary Clinton, he focused much more of his attention on the race for the senate.

He said Cortez Masto has an innate understanding of what the basic problems are for citizens in the United States.

"I don't know anybody that I’ve campaigned with around the country, someone who understands that more in her gut and her every basic instinct than Catherine," says Biden.

Although he spoke about why Cortez Masto is qualified for senate, he didn't really do the same for Clinton and why he believes she'd succeed as president. Instead, Biden pointed out why he believes Donald Trump isn't cut out for the job.

"He's the least qualified nominee of either political party in the history of the United States of America," says Biden.

Biden said Trump has a knack for alienating people in the country and the rest of the world, saying a vote for Trump would be a step in the wrong direction.

This came after speaking about some of his own accomplishments. Biden said under the Obama administration the country has seen job growth and development within the economy.

"We have gone from crisis to recovery we're on the verge of resurgence in a way that America has not been positioned for in over 75 years," says Biden.