Annual Halloween Treat Street at Lake Tahoe Community College

The 14th Annual Halloween Treat Street event, a safe and warm indoors trick or treating option hosted by radio station KRLT 93.9FM/KOWL 1490AM, will take place in and around Lake Tahoe Community College’s Physical Education building on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5pm to 8pm. This is a free event open to all children and their parents.

There will be plenty of candy handed out, much of it donated by local businesses and organizations. There will also be a Mad Scientist laboratory hosted by LTCC math and chemistry instructors Bruce Armbrust and Sean Ryland, gruesome games to play created by several LTCC student clubs, a haunted house with just the right amount of “haunt” for little children, hijinks and fun with LTCC’s coyote mascot, creepy Halloween music, loads of festive and spooky decorations, and much more.

Free parking will be available both on LTCC’s campus and across Al Tahoe Blvd. in the Bijou Community Park lot. There will be traffic personnel on site to help trick or treaters cross Al Tahoe safely. A portion of the loop road in LTCC’s main parking lot will be closed in front of the Physical Education building starting at 4pm, where participants can line up safely and enjoy entertainment and snacks before entering the building for Treat Street. Cadets from the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy will be located throughout the main lot to assist in safe parking.

For more information about Halloween Treat Street or to donate candy for this event, please contact LTCC Marketing & Communications Director Diane Lewis at (530) 541-4660 ext. 716, or send an email to Lewis@ltcc.edu. Candy donations can be dropped off at the Instruction Office located in the Main Building on campus.

