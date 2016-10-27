Halloween Hollow in Downtown Reno

From visitrenotahoe.com

Guys, ghouls and ghosts will scare up some wicked fun in downtown Reno’s Riverwalk District on Sat., Oct 29th from 5 to 7 p.m. during the 8th annual Riverwalk Merchants Halloween Hollow event.

Not only will costumed candy seeking youngsters get a “treasure map” where they’ll find sweet treats at participating Riverwalk District merchant shops on Sat. Oct. 29th, but they’ll probably run into guys and ghouls in spooky costumes along the way. Live music and entertainment located in the city plaza offered in partnership with The City of Reno, as well as a special Virginia Street Bridge Pumpkin Carving Contest, Reno’s Most Artistic Pumpkin Patch.

Merchant Candy Stations and additional information can be found online at renoriver.org. To participate in the pumpkin contest simply purchase your designated Ferrari Farms Pumpkin with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Sierra Arts Foundation’s Arts in Education Programs in Washoe County School District. Get Creative! Design your pumpkin to enter the kids, Scariest, Reno Themed, and Traditional pumpkin carving categories.

For more details on the Riverwalk District’s Tricks, Treats & Treasures or to download the “Treasure Map” to merchant candy stations visit www.renoriver.org. Maps will be available at the main Riverwalk booth the day of the event and available online by October 27th.

Call 775-825-WALK (775-825-9255), info@renoriver.org or visit www.renoriver.org for more information.

