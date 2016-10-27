Temporary Closure of All Abilities Playground at Pah Rah Mountai - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Temporary Closure of All Abilities Playground at Pah Rah Mountain Park

Posted: Updated:

From the City of Sparks: 

The All Abilities Playground at Pah Rah Mountain Park will be closed Monday through Friday, October 31 - November 4, for routine maintenance. The playground is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, November 5. Built in 2012, the All Abilities Playground offers a fully integrated play environment for children of all ages and abilities.

Additional amenities at Pah Rah Mountain Park include two other playgrounds, a volleyball court, basketball courts, picnic areas, tennis courts, horseshoe pits, several levels of playfields for a variety of activities, and an extensive walking path popular with outdoor enthusiasts.

Pah Rah Mountain Park is located at 1750 Shadow Lane in Sparks. For more information, call (775) 353-2376.

From the City of Sparks

