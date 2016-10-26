'Aceskating' Returns to Greater Nevada Field November 9

From the Reno Aces:

“Aceskating” returns to Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday, November 9, the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC announced Wednesday.

The rink, which is located in front of Greater Nevada Field, returns with a larger skating surface and will remain open until Saturday, January 28, weather pending.

Skating begins at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m. on opening night.

Normal skating hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Extended holiday hours will run from November 24-25 and December 17-January 8 with skating hours from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day of the week.

Admission per session is $8 for adults/teens (13-54 years old), $6 for children (3-12 years old) and $6 for seniors (55+ years old), plus $4 skate rental per person. Seal rentals are $8 per person, and are limited to ages 12 and under. 10-visit punch passes are available along with discounts for groups of 20 or more.

Special Character Appearances (characters available 10 a.m.-12 p.m. each promotional day)

December 17: Meet Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen

December 19: Meet Belle, Cinderella and Aurora for a Princess Party

January 14: Meet Alice and The Mad Hatter for a Princess Party

January 21: Meet Spiderman, Batman and Captain America on Superheroes Day

January 28: Meet the Minions from Despicable Me

For the complete 2016-17 “Aceskating” schedule and session times, click here. For information on group outings, ice rink birthdays or field trips, contact the team store at (775) 334-7035.

