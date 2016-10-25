Local Gun Store Becomes the Latest Target for Campaign Sign Vandals

Vandals are going after campaign signs of both major party candidates this election season.

On Tuesday morning, owners of a local gun store became the latest target. They discovered spray paint covering a Trump-Pence campaign sign outside of their business, Maccabee Arms LTD. This is just one of many acts of vandalism police have been dealing with in the weeks ahead of the election.

"They think their rights are more important than mine. And to vandalize somebody's personal property in the name of a political affiliation, is horrible," said Sharon Oren, owner of Maccabee Arms.

The best advice police have for homeowners and business owners, is to try to catch the perpetrators on tape. In most of these cases, officers don't have enough evidence to go after the people responsible. But lucky for the owners of the gun store, Maccabee Arms, their surveillance video shows the vandals in action.

"You see them stopping before they come towards the shop. Putting their hoodies on, their masks on. They stop in front of our business and they vandalize the sign," said Oren.

Damaging property is a criminal offense. If the sign is on private property, it is both trespassing and vandalism.

"You're looking at several charges. Just be more open minded with this political season. If you don't like the candidate running, don't look at the sign. Keep driving by. Just don't destroy people's property," said Officer Tim Broadway, with the Reno Police Department.

Oren adds, "Those kids need to understand, whether they're kids or not, there are consequences. Today's my shop, tomorrow is somebody's house, private property."

For the owner of Maccabee Arms, he wants to see people set aside their differences in the weeks ahead of the election.

"It's up to you and me, left or right to hold hands and assist one another," said Oren.

It's not the first time we've seen vandals strike this election though. Back in July, the Washoe County Democratic Party Office had "Vote 4 Trump" etched into their sign. And just a month later, a family's pickup truck was damaged with "Trump" scratched into the tailgate.

Getting caught can cost you a fine of $1200. And depending on the act, it could classify as a misdemeanor or a felony.