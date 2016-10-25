Power Players Campaign in Reno for U.S. Senate Race

With two weeks until Election Day, Nevada's major party candidates made campaign stops in Reno on Tuesday. Rep. Joe Heck met with the Latin American Chamber of Business before heading to a roundtable discussion about national security and veterans issues. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham joined Heck for the event.

A big focus was on reforming the VA and health care for veterans.

"Why should any veteran have to wait one day to get the health care he or she has earned by serving our nation in uniform?" McCain, R-Arizona said. "That's what Joe Heck is all about. That's what he can bring, the degree of knowledge and experience and talent that I think is badly needed, frankly, in the United States Senate."

"He knows what works and what doesn't," Graham, R-South Carolina said. "He's had the unique opportunity to serve in the military in combat as a doctor. You know what would be malpractice? If you didn't elect him."

Heck says having the support of McCain and Graham, both military veterans, is very gratifying. Along with making changes to veterans health care, he says his goal is to grow the military.

"Sequestration has decimated our military, where we have not given it enough time to recapitalize either material or personnel after 15 years of war, and asking them to go on and do more and more with less," Heck said. "In the military, you can't do more with less. You do less with less."

Heck is not the only candidate bringing out big-name supporters.

President Barack Obama campaigned for Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas over the weekend. Tuesday, The former Nevada Attorney General joined volunteers and supporters at the Democratic Headquarters for brunch, where she encouraged people to vote early.

"Message and talking to voters and making sure you're communicating with them by the time early voting starts is very important, and Nevada's still small enough where retail politics is important," Cortez Masto said. "They expect to know their candidates. They expect to know and talk about the issues."

Cortez Masto says she plans to travel throughout the Silver State between now and November 8, when the election will be decided.

"I need to know how families are still struggling and what we can do to tear down these barriers, how small businesses need opportunities to keep their doors open. That's my fight," Cortez Masto said.

Both candidates took jabs at each other, stating their cases why they think they are better-suited to take over for Sen. Harry Reid, who is retiring after 30 years in office.

"She will continue down the same destructive path that he has, in blocking bills and supporting flawed policies that has resulted in a stagnant economic recovery, depressed wages and failed foreign policy that has made the United States weaker on the global stage," Heck said.

Cortez Masto says partisan gridlock has plagued Washington, D.C. for too long, and she wants to change that.

"My opponent is part of it," Cortez Masto said. "He's been in Washington for six years. He votes with his right wing and the tea party nine times our of 10. He puts his party above the people and I think that's wrong."

Heck says he has a record of partisanship, saying he has passed several bills that required Democratic votes and the signature of a Democratic president.

"When I see a problem that we have in Nevada, I have a record of being able to develop a solution, getting that solution implemented in a bipartisan way," Heck said.

"I truly believe it's not my voice I'm taking to Washington," Cortez Masto said. "It's all of our voices. So, we need to have a conversation about the issues."