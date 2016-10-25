Vice President Joe Biden to Visit Reno Saturday

Hillary Clinton's campaign says Vice President Joe Biden will visit Reno this Saturday afternoon. He will campaign for Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto.

The rally will be at Wooster High School at 2:30 p.m. Doors for the event open at 12:30 p.m. Details will be updated here: http://hrc.io/2es5r9R

President Obama campaigned in Las Vegas this past weekend for Clinton and Catherine Cortez Masto.

On a side note, early voting is underway across Nevada until November 4th, with the General Election on November 8th.