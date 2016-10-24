Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence Campaigns in Reno

Donald Trump's running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence spoke at the Grand Sierra Resort on Wednesday.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence last campaigned in Reno last Thursday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

He discussed the military, law enforcement, health care, Supreme Court nominees and foreign policy.

He also urged the crowd to go vote. Early voting in Nevada continues until November 4th.

"Don't be fooled, men and women in Nevada. The race is on. It's all tied up here in Nevada and we're gonna fight all the way to the finish," Pence said. "If you go out and make sure Nevada is ready, we will make Donald Trump the 45th President of the United States of America and we will make America great again."

The latest polls show Trump may have an uphill battle in Nevada, but Governor Pence likes the odds.

"The reason the polls are so tight here is because Donald Trump has really given a voice to the frustrations and aspirations of the American people who know we can be stronger, who know we can be more prosperous."

With premiums under the Affordable Care Act expected to rise an average of 25% next year, Pence says an overhaul is needed.

"We're gonna repeal Obamacare lock, stock and barrel, and we're gonna replace it with the kind of health care reform that focuses on lowering the cost of health insurance instead of growing the size of government."

Also at stake in this election is the balance of Supreme Court which the Indiana governor says will look much different under a Clinton administration.

"She wants a Supreme Court that's legislating from the bench, in effect, instead of upholding our Constitution."

Pence says President Obama has weakened America's place in the world and says Trump's foreign policy will change that, while strengthening the military.

"Lowest troop levels of the Army since 1940, smallest Navy since 1916. We cannot have four more years of apologizing to our enemies and abandoning our friends in hollowing out the arsenal of democracy."

Meanwhile, Trump says he appeared at the grand opening ceremony of his new Washington hotel "to be there" for his family - and will resume campaigning right afterward.



The Republican presidential nominee has received criticism for taking hours out of his campaign schedule Wednesday to attend the opening. Less than two weeks remain before Election Day.



He said that "with the notable exception of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, this is the most coveted piece of real estate in Washington, DC."



He claimed that his ability to deliver the hotel to under budget and ahead of schedule captures his pitch to the country and makes him the choice to revive the "broken" federal government.

While campaigning in Reno, Pence commented, "We talked last night and he said. 'Mike we finished that hotel in the nation's capital ahead of schedule and under budget actually.' I said, 'well, that's probably the first time anything has been built in Washington D.C. in 100 years that was under budget and ahead of schedule.'"



Trump said he would return to the campaign trail after the ceremony.



Clinton says that while Trump's luxury hotel in Washington may be new, "it's the same old story."



Clinton told a rally Wednesday in Lake Worth, Florida, that Trump relied on undocumented workers "to make his project cheaper." That was apparently a reference to reporting that some subcontractors on the projected illegally hired undocumented laborers. She also said many of the products in the hotel's rooms were made overseas.



The Democratic presidential nominee says "you can talk a good game," but the facts show that Trump has stiffed American workers and American businesses during his career in real estate.

--

Today, following Donald Trump running mate Mike Pence’s visit to Reno, Nevada State Democratic Party First Vice Chair Chris Wicker released the following statement:

“With less than two weeks until Election Day, Nevada Republicans are scrambling and another divisive rally for Mike Pence won’t change that. While Democrats are turning out in droves to vote early, the Washoe County GOP is fighting with Donald Trump on national television about yard signs and bumper stickers. The shadow of the racist, sexist, dysfunctional Trump campaign is looming so large over Congressman Joe Heck’s floundering Senate campaign that Heck is now saying “that voters don’t have the right to know for whom he will cast his ballot for president.” While the Trump campaign falls apart and Congressman Heck hits the panic button, Northern Nevada Democrats are mobilizing voters to cast their ballots early and turn our state blue.”

Before Pence’s visit, the Democratic National Committee’s “Forward Together” bus arrived in Reno, where local leaders including State Senator Julia Ratti, Congressional District 2 candidate Chip Evans, and Senate District 15 candidate Devon Reese referenced Trump and Pence for their divisive campaign.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)