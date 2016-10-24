Community Meeting Monday for Residents Affected by Little Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Community Meeting Monday for Residents Affected by Little Valley Fire

Following the Little Valley Fire, 23 families no longer have a place to call home.

On Monday, various Washoe County agencies hosted a meeting to offer these individuals resources that can help them in this difficult time.

Residents of Washoe Valley who were in some way or another affected by the nearly 2,300 acre fire packed into the Pleasant Valley Elementary School Cafeteria to learn more about these resources.

Debbie Sheltra, a long-time resident of Washoe Valley said, "I lived on Franktown Road, my house is totally gone."

Melvin Holland said, “The fire skirted my property, I have some tree damage, some fence damage but we're basically sound and very thankful for that."

While the fire damaged each homeowner’s property in a different way, Aaron Kenneston, the Washoe County Emergency Manager, says Monday’s meeting was geared to offer at least some kind of help for everyone.

“Programs that are offered by the private sector as far as cleanup and insurance, issuing building permits or rebuilding and working with public and private lands to restore them," says Kenneston.

Organizations like Truckee Meadows Fire say they were at the meeting to let the residents know that while the fire is out, they are still going to offer any support they can through this rebuilding process.

Erin Holland, the public information officer for Truckee Meadows Fire said, “As rebuilding begins, we'll have an expedited plan review process for building plans, we've still got ash cans available as people are starting to use their wood burning stoves and they see this devastation outside, call us we have ash cans for them to use."

For Marvin Holland, he says there is still a long way to go, but gathering information about different helpful resources is a good start.

“An event like this changes your world, all those little priorities, all those little trips you were going to do, all those other little things, they just become meaningless now it's all about helping our neighbors who lost everything and trying to take care of ourselves," says Holland.

