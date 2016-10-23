Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Reservation Early Voting

The new Washoe County voting site on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Reservation in Nixon has had a successful voter turnout for the first few days of early voting.

“53 voters cast a ballot in the very first day of early voting. To put that into context, in the 2012 presidential race, there were 98 votes cast total in the Nixon precint," Said Bret Healy, consultant for the Pyramid lake Tribe.

The new voting machines were granted access earlier in the month by a Washoe County judge.

This new site has the same voting hours of operation as the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office.