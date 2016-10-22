Ted Cruz to Campaign for Joe Heck in Reno

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is making a campaign stop in Reno Saturday.

Cruz will be campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Heck.

“Northern Nevada will play a big role in deciding Nevada’s next U.S. Senator and the next senate majority. We encourage Northern Nevadans to vote early on Saturday and then join Dr. Joe Heck and Senator Ted Cruz for our kickoff rallies,” said Heck spokesperson Brian Baluta.

Both Heck and Cruz will be at Caughlin Ranch Elementary School, located at 4881 Village Green Parkway, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The two will also visit Adobe Middle School, located at 3375 Jennings Way in Elko from 6-7 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.