Honor Flight to Arrive in Reno on Sunday

Join airport officials and military supporters from the local community, as they welcome home veterans from Honor Flight.

Honor Flight is scheduled to arrive at 12:20 pm on Sunday, October 23 at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Members of the community are invited to arrive at 11:45 am at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport by the Ski Statue to offer thanks to the veterans for their service.

Twenty-nine veterans from World War II and the Korean Wars; their friends, family, Honor Flight organizers, along with community supporters from the

Nevada Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Blue Star Moms, Comstock Lode Quilters and more will welcome the veterans with music, Quilts of Valor, therapy dogs, and a military salute in tribute to their service.