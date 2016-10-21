"Beyond the Ribbon..." Premieres

Tasked with a big project, Pixels and Ink Printing in Midtown is bringing some powerful portraits to life. It is printing photos of the women Channel 2 News followed for six months during their Breast Cancer 2 Bikini project. After fighting breast cancer, the group of women worked out together at Evoke Fitness on Patriot Boulevard to reclaim their bodies, health and confidence. The end result was the Nevada State Bodybuilding, Figure and Bikini Competition. However, before hitting the stage, they made a powerful statement by photographing their mastectomy scars. On Friday, October 28th, Sierra Arts Foundation will put the photos on display for a pop-up gallery called “Beyond the Ribbon…”

Sierra Arts Gallery PR/Marketing Associate, Eric Brooks says, "We jumped at the chance to be partners with this group to be able to show these incredible stories and people and survivors and connect with the community on another level." The breast cancer survivors will be at the show, along with the woman who captured their spirit on camera. "Just to honestly see it all come together is incredible and I'm so excited for the gallery,” says Sarah Thompson-Vaughan of Intimate Pages Photography.

Before the gallery, you can see the photos hanging in businesses around town. However, their scars will be covered until the big reveal at the pop-up gallery. "It should look like a story book inside the gallery where we're just sharing the stories that you're not seeing when we're clothed of walking around the community."

Here is a list of businesses playing host to the photos for the next several days: