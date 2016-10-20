Someone 2 Know: Jen Gurecki - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Someone 2 Know: Jen Gurecki

Jen Gurecki is determined to change the world by providing women with small loans. She's the founder of the Women as Change Makers event on Friday. 

"Whenever you are challenging the status quo, you are always going to run up against issues."

The event highlights important women who have changed business.  Women as Change Makers is a one-day summit designed to provide women with the tools, knowledge, and network to take their business or career to the next level. Even though Gurecki is not from Reno, she has several ties to the area.  She is also the founder of Zawadisha. 

"We work in Mangu (Kenya) and Narok which are two communities outside Nairobi," said Gurecki. 

In 2006, Gurecki went to the region when she was getting her masters degree. She fell in love with the place,  and wanted to make a difference. 

"I felt like I could do what a lot of researchers do, which is go into a place, collect your data, go home, build a career, call it a day," she told us. "Or I could do something that gives back to the people who helped build my career." 

Her organization gives small loans to help women in their day to day lives...

"Solar lamps, clean cook stoves, and rain water tanks." 

It seems simple, but it can make a big difference. 

"When you can remove kerosene from somebody's home, not only are they saving money because kerosene is incredibly expensive, but it also kills. It's like inhaling jet fuel every day."

All proceeds from the Women as Change Makers event at Whitney Peak Hotel this Friday goes toward Zawadisha. This is the third year for the event.
