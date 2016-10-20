Do Political Rallies Influence Voters?

Northern Nevada has seen several campaign stops leading up to the presidential election especially this week with Donald Trump Jr., Senator Bernie Sanders, and Indiana Governor Mike Pence.
Channel 2 wanted to see if political rallies influence voters decisions at the ballot box so we asked folks around Reno if they do.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.