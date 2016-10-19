Washoe County DA: Man Convicted in Robbery and Shooting Case

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has convicted Kevin Scott Clausen, a 52-year-old man from Reno in a recent trial related to a March, 2016 robbery of a local convenience store that resulted in the shooting of the store’s owner. They say two co-defendants were also charged in connection with this case.

The DA's office is seeking a habitual criminal sentence based on Clausen's lengthy criminal history of seven felony convictions spanning 30 years.

DA Hicks said, “The facts of this case and its impact on the victim, coupled with the defendant’s vast criminal history, highlights the importance of aggressively prosecuting and severely punishing habitual criminals”.

Clausen was found guilty last Friday evening on one count of Robbery With the Use of a Deadly Weapon, one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. Clausen also pled no contest to a related count of Ex-felon in Possession of a Firearm earlier Wednesday.

Sentencing is set for January 13, where Clausen faces a possible penalty of life imprisonment based on the State’s filing of the Habitual Criminal Enhancement.

Authorities say there were two co-defendants who also participated in the crime, and they pled guilty to related charges earlier this year. David William Coyne, a 46-year-old from Sacramento, California pled guilty to one count of Accessory to Robbery in August and was sentenced to 5 years in prison with parole eligibility after 19 months, and Leslie Ann Ramos, a 55-year-old from Reno pled guilty in July to one count of Robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with parole eligibility after a minimum of 4 years has been served.

The owner of the convenience store suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of her head, resulting in permanent disfigurement and lasting physical side effects.

On March 4, 2016 Reno Police Department say they responded to a report of a robbery and shooting that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 800 S. Wells Avenue.

On scene, RPD officers say they provided immediate assistance to the store’s owner, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and robbery, which was heard over the radio by an officer from the Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing (DAS) who responded to the area.

The Washoe County officer says they saw an individual matching the suspect’s description enter the passenger side of a vehicle near the scene, which then sped off. The DAS officer followed the vehicle as it was being driven erratically and witnessed the passenger throw items of evidence out the window .

The officer conducted a traffic stop and says the passenger was identified as Clausen who was subsequently arrested for his involvement in the robbery. The DAS officer says they located the stolen Bank bags at the scene of the vehicle stop as well as the firearm used in the crime in a trash can a few blocks from the convenience store.

A later investigation by the Reno and Sparks Police Departments determined that Clausen had been assisted by Ramos, who was a regular customer of the store, in targeting the victim when she was leaving the store to make a bank deposit. During an interview with police, Ramos admitted knowing that Clausen had planned to rob the 7-11 and assisted him by texting him when the victim left the store with the money.

The investigation also determined that Coyne had prior knowledge that the robbery would occur and that he assisted in the flight of Clausen after he committed the crime.

This office subsequently filed formal criminal charges related to each defendant’s role in the planning and commission of the crime.