Dept. of Public Safety to Implement Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicl - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dept. of Public Safety to Implement Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Program

Posted: Updated:

From the Nevada Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division:

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division (DPS/NHP) has announced the implementation of its small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle program (UAV). A small UAV is an unmanned aircraft weighing less than 55 pounds, including payload. This program will be mission specific with the primary role of supporting crash scene investigations under the DPS/NHP Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (MIRT). 

As a public agency, the DPS/NHP has fulfilled all the Federal, State and Local requirements, education and training to safely, securely and legally fly UAV’s in support of Nevadan’s and its visitors. The use of a UAV system will enhance and supplement the DPS/NHP’s ability to investigate crashes, obtain scene information, as well as reducing time at the scene.  These benefits allow for better scene safety for first responders, depth of investigations and ultimately faster road openings for traffic and commerce.
 
To date, the DPS/NHP is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Nevada to place UAV’s and their respective technologies into service.  To make this capable, the DPS/NHP has collaborated with commercial hardware and software developers. This off-the shelf technology allows the DPS/NHP to synergize current UAV systems that uses specialized commercial software to map scenes from photos and video.

Three UAV’s were obtained through a grant awarded from the DPS Office of Traffic Safety (DPS/OTS).  The three UAV’s are assigned to the DPS/NHP commands, located in Elko, Las Vegas and Reno.  

From the Nevada Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.