First Flu-Related Death in Clark County for 2016-2017 Season

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting its first flu-related death in Clark County for the 2016-2017 season. The individual is an adult over the age of 65 and was hospitalized. The Health District will not be releasing any additional information regarding this individual. The Health District reminds Southern Nevadans that flu season typically peaks in January and February and there is still time to receive a flu vaccine.



“Flu season surveillance has just begun and though activity is mild at this point, a flu-related death serves as a reminder that it can be a serious illness. It is important to take preventive measures including getting a flu vaccination each year, practicing healthy habits to protect yourself and your family,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. During the 2015-2016 flu season, Clark County reported 36 deaths, 403 hospitalizations, and 646 confirmed cases.



Every year seasonal flu causes substantial illness and death in the United States, much of which could be prevented with vaccination and other preventive measures. It is recommended that everyone 6 months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccination. The Health District encourages everyone to get flu vaccinations, especially persons at high-risk of complications from the flu including children younger than 5 (children younger than 2 years old are at highest risk), adults 65 years of age and older, and pregnant women.



The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

• Please stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. You will help prevent others from catching your illness.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

• Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

• Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work, or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not know exactly how many people die from seasonal flu each year. States are not required to report individual seasonal influenza cases or deaths of people older than 18 years of age, and seasonal flu is infrequently listed on death certificates of people who die from flu-related complications. Many seasonal flu-related deaths occur one or two weeks after a person’s initial infection. The ill person may develop a secondary infection, such as bacterial pneumonia, or the flu may aggravate an existing medical condition, such as congestive heart failure or chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The CDC estimates that from the 1976-77 season to the 2006-2007 season, flu-associated deaths ranged from a low of approximately 3,000 to a high of about 49,000. Estimates are made using both death certificate and weekly influenza virus surveillance information.



For more information on influenza activity visit the CDC’s website at: http://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.



