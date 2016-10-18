Governor Mike Pence Holds Campaign Rally in Reno

Donald Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, held a campaign rally inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Thursday afternoon. His appearance comes just one day after the final presidential debate in Las Vegas, where there were some memorable moments. The Indiana governor made sure to mention Donald Trump's hesitation to accept the election results on November 8.



"Of course we will accept a clear election result. But we also reserve the right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of questionable results," said Pence.

In Governor Pence's speech, he also discussed foreign policy, the economy, taxes, jobs, health care, ethics issues in connection with Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton and also touched upon Wednesday night's third - and final - presidential debate held inside the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

He accused Clinton and the media of rigging the election, voter fraud and how he and his running mate are calling for a fair and honest election. Pence then went on to speak about how it hasn't been a fair fight in this campaign, calling on his supporters to back him and Trump in the weeks ahead.

National security was a hot topic in his speech. Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton's background as a Secretary of State came up, and it was not well received by the crowd. Pence then outlined how he and Trump plan to protect Americans and turn this country around for the better.

"You're going to have a president that will uphold the sanctity of life, he will uphold the Second Amendment of the Constitution, and he will appoint justices to the court who will strictly construe the constitution of the United States," said Pence.

Channel 2 News also spoke to one members of the audience who told us pence inspiring him even more to get out and vote.

"You have a choice of two different things. You have Donald Trump which wants to build America back and get our strength back, our military, cut taxes which we desperately need. And then you have on the other side, more of the same," said Dale Williams, from Sparks.

Three weeks are left in the election and Pence has several more rallies planned before the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton's husband Bill Clinton made a surprise visit to a Democratic campaign office in North Las Vegas to rally volunteers the morning after the final presidential debate.

Clinton told a crowd of about 60 people on Thursday that it was "weird" that Donald Trump said he might not accept the outcome of the election, and later said he would if he won.

He said it would be great if people could win all the time, but they don't, and what's important is living in a free and open country where there's equal opportunity.

He urged volunteers to make the case for his wife and not "respond in kind" when they meet hostility.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)