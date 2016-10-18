Nevada's Shmitova Named Mountain West Diver of the Week

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

Nevada sophomore diver Toma Shmitova has been named the Mountain West Diver of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-16.

Shmitova takes home the honor after completing Saturday’s dual meet vs. UNLV with two NCAA-qualifying scores in both the 3-meter and 1-meter springboard event. Her score of 314.78 in the 3-meter gave her the victory in that event, which was the first win of her collegiate career. She also placed second in the 1-meter springboard after scoring a 293.48.

The award marks the first honor in Shmitova’s career, as this is now the second consecutive week that a member of the Wolf Pack diving team has won the accolade. Zoe Lei won the award last week. Up next, Nevada will travel to Fresno, Calif. to face Fresno State in the team’s second dual meet of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. PT.

