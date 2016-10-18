New National Poll Numbers Show Presidential and U.S. Senate Race - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New National Poll Numbers Show Presidential and U.S. Senate Race Results

Posted: Updated:

With three weeks until election day, we're getting a closer look at some polling numbers. Two national polls released this week show a snapshot of where the presidential and U.S. Senate races in Nevada stand. 

Both CBS and CNN released new poll results this week, just days ahead of the next debate. Channel 2 News spoke with a local political expert after new numbers show Clinton slightly edging out Trump. 

Eric Herzik, with the Political Science Department at the University of Nevada, Reno said,"It's getting closer to the election and Trump's numbers are not going up. They're going down. Clinton's numbers aren't going up dramatically, but at this point, at least they're stable or up."

Based on responses when Nevadans were asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, a CNN poll shows 46% of likely voters say they back Clinton, 44% Trump, with 7% behind libertarian Gary Johnson. Take Johnson out of the equation, and Clinton's numbers go up. 

"When you had a fixed choice, you had to pick either Clinton or Trump, she has a very large, lead, she goes over 50 percent," said Herzik. 

But how does Nevada compare to the rest of the battleground states? The CBS Battleground Tracker Poll shows Clinton in the same lead, six points ahead of Trump.

Voter numbers in Nevada also show a divide by gender. According to the CBS poll, Clinton leads by 15 points among women.

Herzik said, "Certainly the numbers break very strongly for Clinton for women. Trump still has support from men."

The polling results for Joe Heck and Catherine Cortez Masto surprised Herzik. "Masto's numbers in this one go over 50 percent. That's one of those ceilings that you want to  break through. It's the first clear lead I've seen for either candidate."

Voters favored Cortez Masto by 52 percent, with Heck ranking 45 percent. This U.S. Senate race will decide who takes the seat left open after longtime democratic senator Harry Reid retires.

Voters will decide who they want in the White House and the U.S. Senate on November 8. 

